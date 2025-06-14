No room for corruption or highhandedness in Police Department: CCPO

Kamyana directs officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharramul Haram

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that there is zero tolerance for corruption, inefficiency, or high-handedness within the police department.

He said this while chairing a performance review meeting of Model Town and Cantonment Divisions at the Capital City Police Headquarters.

The CCPO directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharramul Haram, adding that all issues at trouble spots be addressed well in advance.

The meeting also discussed the introduction of an A-Plus category for highly sensitive Majalis and mourning processions.

He also issued instructions for enhanced security of Chinese nationals residing in the city.

Highlighting crime prevention measures, the CCPO stressed the importance of building trust with residents in hotspot areas to combat incidents of burglary and theft. He encouraged the deployment of security guards in housing societies and directed SSP (Operations) to monitor their deployment in residential areas to enhance security.

“Community policing will significantly help in curbing crime,” Kamyana stated, adding that citizens must also be educated about following home security precautions.

The CCPO further directed legal action against facilitators of criminals and emphasized monitoring the inter-district and inter-provincial movement of suspicious elements through police software systems.

DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal along with SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation in-charges of the Model Town and Cantonment Divisions were present.