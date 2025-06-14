LHC orders withdrawal of vehicles from grade 20, 21 officers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has decided to withdraw official vehicles from officers in grades 20 and 21 and replace the provision with a new monetization policy of a fixed monthly payment.

Following approval from Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum and other judges, a formal notification has been issued to implement the policy.

The step has been designed to reduce expenditures as under the new policy, government vehicles allocated to officers of Grade 20 and 21 will be withdrawn and replaced with a fixed monthly allowance for fuel and maintenance.

According to the notification, instead of being provided with government vehicles, officers will now receive a fixed monthly allowance. Grade 20 officers will be granted Rs65,960 per month, while Grade 21 officers will receive a monthly allowance of Rs77,430.

A decision regarding allowances for Grade 19 officers will be made in consultation with the Finance Department.

According to high court administration, this step is expected to save millions of rupees monthly, which were previously being spent on the fuel and maintenance of government vehicles.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of revising the policy that currently provides a motorcycle and 50 liters of petrol to peons who have served for five years.