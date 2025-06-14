King Salman orders Saudi officials to aid stranded Iranian Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has ordered authorities to ensure that Iranian Hajj pilgrims stranded in the Kingdom receive all necessary support until it is safe for them to return home.

The plan to provide help to stranded Iranian pilgrims was presented to the king by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has been tasked with ensuring they receive all necessary support.

The directive came after Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime enemy.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.

The Israeli broadcasting authority and The Associated Press news agency have reported on the increased toll to two, with nearly 40 injured.

“In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted,” the Israeli military said.

In Iran, several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.