World

King Salman orders Saudi officials to aid stranded Iranian Hajj pilgrims

By Agencies

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has ordered authorities to ensure that Iranian Hajj pilgrims stranded in the Kingdom receive all necessary support until it is safe for them to return home.

The plan to provide help to stranded Iranian pilgrims was presented to the king by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has been tasked with ensuring they receive all necessary support.

The directive came after Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime enemy.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.

The Israeli broadcasting authority and The Associated Press news agency have reported on the increased toll to two, with nearly 40 injured.

“In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted,” the Israeli military said.

In Iran, several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Previous article
IAEA reports radiation at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site after Israeli attack
Next article
18 Pakistanis died while performing Hajj this year
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

IAEA reports radiation at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site after Israeli attack

UNITED NATIONS: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed radiation and chemical pollution after Israeli attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. IAEA chief Rafael...

PPP not to support federal budget if demands are not met: CM Sindh

‘Trump has trumpeted India-Pak ceasefire claims 13 times, when Modi will speak up’

India pays a heavy price for military escalation: USD 103 billion in economic and strategic losses

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.