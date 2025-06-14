Kate Middleton Shares Laughs with Children at First Trooping the Colour Since Cancer Remission

Kate Middleton appeared in high spirits during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour 2025, marking her first public appearance at the ceremony since announcing her remission from cancer in January. The Princess of Wales, 43, was seen riding in a royal carriage with her three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—while laughing and conversing with them on their way to Buckingham Palace.

For the event, Middleton and Charlotte matched in beautiful aquamarine outfits, further adding to the heartwarming family moment. The family was later joined by Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla for the traditional balcony appearance, a highlight of the event celebrating King Charles III’s official birthday.

Last year, despite battling cancer, Middleton still honored her royal duties and appeared at the event. She publicly revealed her diagnosis in March 2024 after undergoing abdominal surgery two months earlier.

Trooping the Colour is known for showcasing the royal family at Buckingham Palace and features a balcony appearance by the monarch and their family. This year, King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in a carriage, a break from tradition due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

As expected, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent from the event. The strained relationship between William and Harry has led to speculation that the brothers may not reconcile, with William reportedly upset by Harry’s recent BBC interview, where he claimed his father, King Charles, would not speak to him despite his desire for reconciliation. Harry also stated he wouldn’t bring his wife, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, back to the UK at this time.

Meanwhile, Kate and William’s children continue to capture the public’s heart. At last year’s ceremony, a viral moment occurred between Charlotte and Louis when she scolded him for dancing before the event. Louis, known for his unpredictable behavior, was also caught mimicking George during the VE Day Parade in May, showcasing the playful dynamics of the royal children.