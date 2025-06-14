Israeli kills 35 Palestinians in Gaza as toll crosses 55,200 deaths

GAZA: At least 35 Palestinians have been killed since dawn in Israeli strikes across Gaza city, including 11 civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, hospital officials told Al Jazeera.

The attacks hit multiple locations, with central Gaza seeing some of the deadliest incidents.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded near aid distribution points in what marks the latest in a series of deadly assaults on aid seekers.

Local sources said Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathered around distribution sites operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an initiative launched in late May amid a near-total Israeli blockade that the United Nations says has brought the enclave of 2.3 million people to the brink of famine.

Since the GHF began operations, more than 274 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds wounded while seeking food. The foundation, backed by the United States and Israel, employs private American military contractors and is overseen by Israeli forces.

UN officials and humanitarian agencies have heavily criticised the GHF’s operations. Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), called the model a “failure.”

“They are not doing what a humanitarian operation should do, which is providing aid to people where they are, in a safe and secure manner,” Laerke said at a press briefing on Friday.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) also condemned the model, labelling it “a recipe for chaos.” In a statement posted on X, the agency warned that it “weaponises aid and results in fear, discrimination, and growing desperation.”

UNRWA called for the blockade on Gaza to be lifted and for the UN to resume relief operations, stressing that “aid must be delivered safely and at scale.”.

In the south, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike near the Islamic University in Khan Younis, while Israeli tanks shelled residential towers in Hamad City and targeted displaced people in the Asdaa area.

Israel’s war on Gaza

According to the Gaza-based health authorities, at least 55,207 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of whom are reported to be women and children.

Israel has killed 4,603 Palestinians and injured 14,186 since breaking a ceasefire in March this year, it added.

Israel’s atrocities have displaced around 90% of Gaza’s estimated 2 million residents, created a severe hunger crisis, and caused widespread destruction across the territory.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave