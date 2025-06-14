IHC halts FIA’s harassment of Farhatullah Babar, issues notices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday intervened to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing former senator Farhatullah Babar. Justice Inam Amin Minhas issued notices to the Interior Ministry, FIA, and other relevant parties, directing them to submit their responses by the last week of June.

Babar, through his lawyers Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha, filed a petition under Article 199 challenging an FIA inquiry initiated on March 25. The inquiry was launched based on allegations of “suspected corruption, tax evasion, and acquisition of illegal assets” from a citizen, whom Babar stated he did not know. The court’s intervention comes after the FIA’s actions raised concerns over harassment.