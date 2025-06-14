Opinion

Feathered relief

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The provincial Wildlife Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has encouraged people to ensure availability of water for the birds in this scorching heat. The provision of water pots and drinkers at different places, such as balconies of homes and offices, open spaces, lawns, gardens and rooftops, can be easily managed.

The laudable government initiative has the potential to provide relief to birds that roam around in search of water as mortality due to dehydration, water scarcity and deprivation is common among our feathered friends.

Apart from this significant aspect, the other important outcome of the initiative is the element of bird therapy. Watching the birds bathing, chirping and preening refreshes human nerves. It is nice to see the provincial government actively encouraging people across the land from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan. The engagement of our young individuals would also ensure their attachment with the nature at large.

MOHAMMAD NIAZ

PESHAWAR

Reform failure
The international community must end its double standards
