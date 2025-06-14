CM Maryam’s Vision: Digital tech to financially empower every daughter of Punjab

Says ‘SheWins’ program underway for women’s financial independence through e-commerce, social media marketing, content creation, and other training courses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday stated with satisfaction that Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s innovative and revolutionary digital program for women’s financial empowerment has rendered remarkable results.

“Daughters of Punjab have every right to live, learn, and move forward,” Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz declared in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Punjab CM stated that the daughters of Punjab would now just dream but have the skills to fulfill them, describing it as “great success.” She highlighted, “The role of PITB in using technology to make women financially independent is commendable.”

The chief minister said, “Integrated digital collaboration of Modern Skills Training Centers in every district of Punjab under the ‘SheWins’ program is underway for women’s financial independence and empowerment through e-commerce, social media marketing, content creation, and other training courses.” She added, “Women across Punjab are showing great interest in the “SheWins” program, moving towards financial independence by earning personal income.” She underscored, “On the “SheWins” platform, there are ample opportunities for skilled women in every district by allowing them access to relevant markets.” She explained, “Training, legal guidance, and leadership opportunities are available to university students at Women Development Centers across Punjab.”

CM’s Message on World Blood Donor Day

“I pay tribute to those who voluntarily donate blood to save lives,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Blood Donor Day. She said that blood donation is actually a gift of life for someone, appealing to the youth to voluntarily participate in the good work of blood donation.

The chief minister said, “Millions of lives are being saved annually by safe blood transfusion.” She added, “Voluntary blood donors are not only the benefactors of a single individual or family, but of the entire society.” She highlighted, “A coordinated system has been developed in Punjab for the timely supply of healthy blood.”

CM Maryam said, “Punjab has the honor of establishing Pakistan’s first regular virtual blood bank and everyone can contact the virtual blood bank by calling the emergency helpline 15 and pressing the 4 button.”

She noted, “The virtual blood bank allows the needy patient to contact the donor, and blood donors can register to donate on the 15 helpline, Safe City website, or Police Khidmat Markaz.”