China, Iran foreign ministers hold talks as Wang Yi condemns Israeli strikes

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments, condemning Israel’s recent military strikes on Iran, which he said caused both military and civilian casualties. He particularly denounced the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities as a grave violation of international law, warning that Israel’s actions are extremely dangerous and risk dragging the entire region into a full-scale war.

Araghchi called on the international community to ask Israel to immediately halt its military operations. He expressed appreciation for China’s consistent understanding and support of Iran’s position and expressed belief that China would play an important role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Wang reaffirmed China’s firm opposition to Israel’s aggression, stating that China was among the first to publicly voice its position following the attack. He said China clearly condemned Israel’s violation of Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and firmly opposed the brutal strikes targeting Iranian officials and causing civilian casualties. Wang emphasized China’s support for Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, legitimate rights and the safety of its people.

Wang further stated that Israel’s actions gravely violated the principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations. In particular, the strike on nuclear facilities sets a dangerous precedent with potentially catastrophic consequences, Wang added. He called on the international community to speak out swiftly and justly, and urged countries with influence over Israel to take concrete steps to help restore peace.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Wang noted that the region stands at a critical juncture. He said China is ready to maintain communication with Iran and all relevant parties to play a constructive role in easing tensions. He also expressed hope that Iran will ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in the country.

Araghchi responded by saying that Iran will continue close communication with China and will make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and facilities.