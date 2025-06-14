NATIONAL

Blood donors are benefactors of entire society: Maryam Nawaz

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that voluntary blood donors are not just benefactors to individuals, but to the entire society.

In her special message on International Blood Donor Day, the Punjab CM paid tribute to those who donate blood voluntarily and appealed to the youth to actively participate in this noble cause.

The CM stated that donating blood is essentially a gift of life, and millions of lives are saved each year through the safe transfusion of blood. She emphasized that those who donate blood voluntarily are benefactors not just of a person or family, but of the entire community.

She highlighted that Punjab has the honor of establishing Pakistan’s first formal Virtual Blood Bank. Through this modern system, individuals can call emergency helpline 15 and press “4” to be immediately connected with a blood donor.

She further explained that the Virtual Blood Bank serves as a bridge between patients in need and blood donors, ensuring timely and safe blood availability.

The CM urged the public to register as blood donors via the 15 helpline, the Safe City website, or their nearest Police Khidmat Markaz, emphasizing that every drop of blood is precious and can bring the gift of life to someone in need.

