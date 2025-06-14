Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite for Family Outing in Los Angeles

Despite their split nearly a decade ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to showcase a strong and united front when it comes to co-parenting their children. Recently, the exes were spotted together at LAX, picking up their youngest son, Samuel, 13. The former couple, who share three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel—have been praised for their ability to maintain a successful co-parenting relationship over the years.

On this outing, Affleck, 52, looked elegant in a sharp black suit paired with a white button-up shirt, black dress shoes, and sunglasses. Garner, 53, opted for a more casual look, wearing a cozy brown sweater, black joggers, and blue sneakers, with her hair pulled back in a relaxed updo and classic reading glasses.

Affleck has previously spoken about the strength of their co-parenting dynamic, praising Garner in a March GQ interview, saying, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well.”

While rumors of a possible reconciliation have surfaced over the years, both have consistently denied them, focusing instead on their shared commitment to raising their children. Their recent appearance together at the airport is just another example of their successful co-parenting partnership.

In Garner’s personal life, she is thriving with businessman John Miller, with whom she rekindled a romance in 2021 after a brief break-up in 2020. Recently, the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss in Los Angeles, shutting down rumors of any split. An insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Miller has been living “part-time” at Garner’s home and supports her close relationship with Affleck, with no changes in their relationship status. The couple was photographed looking happy and affectionate, with Garner slipping her hand into Miller’s back pocket during their outing.