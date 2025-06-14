Balochistan CM holds consultation with PPP ministers, MPAs

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday held a consultation with provincial ministers and members of the Balochistan Assembly belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to finalize the upcoming provincial budget, focusing on public welfare, equitable resource distribution, and development priorities.

Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Ghazala Gola, also took part in the discussions.

The meeting focused on the budget formulation, public welfare projects, and development of the province. PPP ministers and assembly members expressed their delight over the launch of the Peoples Train Service, recognizing it as a significant step forward for the region.

During the session, the provincial government’s performance in governance, health, law and order, and developmental goals was widely appreciated. Highlighting a milestone achievement, Mir Sarfraz Bugti noted that for the first time in history, over 90 percent of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) funds were successfully utilized in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister emphasized efforts to foster inter-party harmony and political consensus across the province, adding that the government’s objective extends beyond merely preparing budgets it aims to deliver practical and meaningful services to the public.

He further noted that consultation with parliamentary parties has been integrated into the budget proposals to ensure inclusivity. “Development projects are not mere paper promises; visible progress on the ground will be seen,” he assured.

Restoring public confidence and enhancing service delivery remain the top priorities of the government, Mir Sarfraz Bugti added, calling on all stakeholders to collectively lay the foundation for a brighter future in Balochistan.

Praising national leadership, the Chief Minister remarked that President Asif Ali Zardari’s political wisdom has steered the country towards stability. He described Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the “bright face of Pakistan’s youth leadership” and lauded his visionary leadership as a symbol of progress, democracy, and national unity.