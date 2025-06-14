Achakzai raises alarm for Pakistan over rising tensions due to Iran, Israel war

QUETTA: Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai has raised alarm over rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, warning of serious repercussions for Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, the veteran politician and head of the Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan urged the nation to avoid becoming entangled in external conflicts, stating, “Proxy wars are returning to our region – and we must wake up before it’s too late.”

Achakzai lamented Pakistan’s long-standing constitutional challenges, recalling how there were initially deliberate delays in drafting a constitution. Once established, he said, the constitution was systematically undermined. He painted a grim picture of the country’s present state, describing it as mired in a deep political, constitutional, and economic crisis.

The remarks came following a two-day meeting of the PkMAP’s Central Executive and Working Committees. Achakzai accused the current government of lacking legitimacy, stating that the public mandate had been stolen and that the Constitution was being openly violated. “If this government remains in power, it will inflict irreparable damage on the country,” he warned.

Citing a recent World Bank report, Achakzai noted that more than 45 percent of Pakistan’s population now lives below the poverty line. He criticized the disproportionate allocation of the national budget towards debt servicing and defense, at the expense of public welfare. The PkMAP chief further denounced the judiciary, media, and ruling elites for failing to safeguard democratic principles, and proposed the seizure of illegal assets from public officials to help offset national debt.

Achakzai reiterated his demand for the immediate release of PTI founder Imran Khan and other political detainees.