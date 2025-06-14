NATIONAL

18 Pakistanis died while performing Hajj this year

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 18 Pakistanis, mostly elderly, died while performing Hajj this year.

The deceased Hajis included 10 men and eight women, said the sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The majority of those who died during Hajj were elderly people, the sources said and added the Pakistani Hajis died due to heart attack and other diseases.

This year approximately 113,620 Pakistanis had performed Hajj which was completed last Monday.

About 89,000 pilgrims performed Hajj under the government scheme and 23,620 performed Hajj private tour operators.

The return of Hajis to Pakistan was under way and operation will complete on July 10.

Previous article
King Salman orders Saudi officials to aid stranded Iranian Hajj pilgrims
Next article
Iran says nuclear talks with US now ‘meaningless’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

IAEA reports radiation at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site after Israeli attack

UNITED NATIONS: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed radiation and chemical pollution after Israeli attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. IAEA chief Rafael...

PPP not to support federal budget if demands are not met: CM Sindh

‘Trump has trumpeted India-Pak ceasefire claims 13 times, when Modi will speak up’

India pays a heavy price for military escalation: USD 103 billion in economic and strategic losses

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.