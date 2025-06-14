18 Pakistanis died while performing Hajj this year

ISLAMABAD: As many as 18 Pakistanis, mostly elderly, died while performing Hajj this year.

The deceased Hajis included 10 men and eight women, said the sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The majority of those who died during Hajj were elderly people, the sources said and added the Pakistani Hajis died due to heart attack and other diseases.

This year approximately 113,620 Pakistanis had performed Hajj which was completed last Monday.

About 89,000 pilgrims performed Hajj under the government scheme and 23,620 performed Hajj private tour operators.

The return of Hajis to Pakistan was under way and operation will complete on July 10.