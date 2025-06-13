Thunderstorm, Rain Expected Across Punjab Until June 16: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning for thunderstorms and rain across most districts of Punjab starting this evening and lasting until June 16. The advisory, issued on Friday, predicts strong winds, dusty gusts, and intermittent showers in regions including Lahore, Narowal, Sargodha, Jhang, Mianwali, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

The alert was issued following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, urging district administrations to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures in light of the adverse weather forecast. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia emphasized that all relevant departments have been instructed to stay vigilant and ensure timely responses to any emergencies caused by the weather conditions.

“This spell of rain is expected to bring relief from the prevailing heatwave and lower temperatures across the province,” Kathia noted.

He also urged citizens to take necessary safety precautions during thunderstorms, particularly during severe winds and lightning. “People must avoid open areas and seek shelter in safe spaces,” he advised.

The PDMA also cautioned the public to avoid venturing outdoors during severe weather conditions due to the risk of lightning and falling debris. “It is essential to take weather warnings seriously, especially during thunderstorms,” added Kathia.