Three of Iran’s Top Leaders Killed In Israel’s Operation ‘Rising Lion’

Israel’s unprecedented military operation, Rising Lion, has killed three of Iran’s most powerful figures, sending shockwaves through the nation’s military and government. Among those killed were Major General Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, and Ali Shamkhani, the former national security chief.

These deaths are expected to significantly hinder Iran’s ability to respond effectively to Israel’s attacks and could destabilize the country’s leadership. The operation, targeting top military and nuclear officials, is seen as a strategic blow to Iran, impacting key figures in both military and diplomatic spheres.

Major General Hossein Salami

Salami was one of the most powerful men in Iran, overseeing the IRGC, which has played a crucial role in both suppressing domestic dissent and projecting Iran’s power in the region. Under his leadership, the IRGC has supported militias across the Middle East and launched numerous attacks against Israeli and US military personnel. He was instrumental in the 2022 drone and missile strikes on Israel. Salami also gained attention in 2020 after the IRGC shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing 176 people.

CNN’s security analyst, Beth Sanner, compared Salami’s removal to taking out the U.S. chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, underlining the importance of his role in Iran’s military leadership.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri

Bagheri served as the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces since 2016, overseeing a military body with over 500,000 active personnel. He was a key figure in Iran’s military operations, including coordinating activities in Syria and meeting with Saudi officials in 2023 in a rare diplomatic exchange.

Bagheri’s position was central to Iran’s military strategy, and his death is expected to create a significant power vacuum within the armed forces.

Ali Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, the former national security chief, was a close confidant of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Shamkhani, who had previously held multiple high-ranking positions, including in the IRGC and the Ministry of Defense, was instrumental in diplomatic negotiations, most notably in the landmark talks that restored diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He was also a key figure in Iran’s nuclear talks with the U.S. However, his abrupt replacement in mid-2023 hinted at potential political tensions within Iran’s leadership.

Shamkhani’s death marks a significant loss for Iran’s diplomatic and military operations, especially as the country faces mounting international pressure and internal challenges.

Israel’s Operation Rising Lion

Israel’s targeted strikes represent a significant escalation in its efforts to neutralize key Iranian figures involved in military and nuclear operations. The deaths of these three high-ranking officials are seen as a major blow to Iran’s leadership, both in terms of military capabilities and strategic diplomacy. The operation underscores Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran and its determination to weaken the Islamic Republic’s influence in the region.

As tensions escalate, experts warn that these losses could lead to further instability within Iran, both politically and militarily, in the coming months.