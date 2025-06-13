Sindh government committed to ending child labour, says CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed the province’s strong commitment to eradicating child labour during a message on World Day Against Child Labour. He stated that the provincial government continues to intensify its school enrollment campaign to ensure that every child receives an education.

The CM highlighted that strict enforcement of existing child labour laws is ongoing, with actions being taken against violators. He emphasized that forcing children into labour is a serious crime and reiterated that the government has developed a comprehensive strategy to prevent it.

CM Murad also announced that a dedicated budget has been allocated for the protection, education, and welfare of children. He reaffirmed that the full implementation of International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions remains a top priority for the Sindh government.

To strengthen efforts against child labour, the Sindh government is enhancing partnerships with social organizations and UNICEF. The CM noted a significant decrease in child labour across the province in 2025, but assured that efforts would continue until child labour is completely eradicated.