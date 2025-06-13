NATIONAL

Rare dowry lawsuit filed 24 years after marriage

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: In a unique case in Pakistan’s family court history, a man has filed a lawsuit against his brother-in-law, demanding the return of dowry items valued at Rs861,000, including 132 tolas of silver and 18 tolas of gold jewelry, 24 years after his sister’s marriage.

The lawsuit was filed in Rawalpindi’s family court by Mashahid Hussain, who seeks the return of the dowry given at the marriage of his sister, Rana Arifa Sabohi, to Manzoor Ahmed on July 29, 2001. The couple, who have no children, are now at the center of the legal dispute.

Family Judge Yasir Bilal has accepted the case and issued notices to Manzoor Ahmed, summoning him to court on July 2 to present a legal response. Along with the notices, advertisements have been issued calling for court attendance. Manzoor’s lawyer stated that they would submit their reply according to family law on the scheduled date.

