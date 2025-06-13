Rain forecast offers relief after intense heat wave across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: After weeks of bitter heat, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced a welcome change in the weather, predicting rainfall across various northern regions of the country starting Friday.

According to the PMD, a fresh system of westerly winds is likely to enter the upper parts of Pakistan from June 13, bringing rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, which will continue intermittently until June 16.

Rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, and Sargodha, with showers also likely in Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot.

The forecast further extends to central Punjab, where cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh may experience scattered rainfall over the next few days.

In upper Sindh, all districts are expected to receive thunderstorm-related rainfall, bringing much-needed relief from the extreme temperatures that have gripped the region.

The PMD advised citizens to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to urban flooding or strong winds.