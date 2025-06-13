PTI condemns Israel’s attack on Iran as an assault on ‘Muslim Ummah’

Israel’s brutal, genocidal war machine imperils regional peace and stability: Sh Waqas

Slams Punjab govt for creating legal firewall to shield PML-N’s misuse of public funds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the unprovoked and cowardly Israeli attack on Iran, describing it as a blatant manifestation of Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a strongly worded statement on Friday, said that this reckless act further exposed the brutal and genocidal nature of Israel’s war machine, which continues to pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

He declared that the Israeli attack was not merely an act of aggression against Iran but a blatant assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the entire region. He emphasized that such actions constitute a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law.

He stated that the unrestrained and fascist policies of the Israeli state have severely destabilized the entire Middle East through its nefarious expansionist and imperialist agenda. He warned that if the Zionist regime was not effectively reined in, the situation could spiral into an uncontrollable regional conflagration.

Waqas reaffirmed that PTI remained committed to the principle of peaceful coexistence among nations. He noted that PTI Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan has consistently upheld this stance, repeatedly condemning Israeli war crimes and acts of brutality against the Palestinian people.

PTI CIS further stated that the Israeli attack on Iran constituted an act of aggression against the entire Muslim world, which must be collectively resisted with the full strength and unity of the Ummah. “In this hour of trial, PTI expresses its complete solidarity with Iran and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand with the Iranian people,” PTI CIS stated. However, he stressed that it is the responsibility of the United Nations and the broader international community to take immediate action to prevent Israel from pursuing its expansionist agenda any further. He emphasized that the state of Israel has emerged as a serious threat to global peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Waqas strongly criticized the Punjab government’s plan to introduce a new draconian bill aimed at controlling the planning and dissemination of so-called ‘awareness’ regarding government projects, initiatives, and policies. He warned that, under the guise of promoting public participation, access to information, and transparency, the bill seeks to impose a restrictive framework for government advertisements and communications, raising serious concerns about censorship and suppression of dissent.

PTI CIS stated that Maryam Nawaz was attempting to shield the ruling PML-N’s publicity machinery from public and judicial scrutiny by creating a legal firewall to secure impunity for the misuse of public funds for “political self-promotion.”

He noted that the proposed legislation would also grant the government the authority to name, rename, or alter the titles of public projects—an alarming move that, he argued, constituted a direct assault on the constitutional Right to Information, as guaranteed under Article 19-A of the Constitution.

“The PML-N government is introducing yet another law aimed at silencing journalists and citizens who dare to question how much taxpayer money is being spent on advertisements and self-promotion,” he added.

Sh Waqas pointed out that the proposed bill also stipulates that no court, including civil courts, shall have jurisdiction over any matter arising under the act. “If passed, this law would not only shield previous expenditures from legal scrutiny but would also bar courts from hearing any future cases related to such government campaigns,” he added.

He went on to say that from day one, this so-called ‘mandate-thief’ government has been singularly focused on finding ways to legitimize its repeated violations of the Constitution. PTI CIS lamented that under the current regime—devoid of public mandate—the Constitution, rule of law, and democratic norms have been systematically dismantled, effectively placing the country under an undeclared martial law. He said the imposed rulers have reduced the state to a “banana republic,” where the rule of law has been replaced by the law of the jungle.

However, PTI CIS made it clear that PTI will persist in its just struggle for the release of Imran Khan, restoration of constitutional supremacy, haqeeqi azadi, an independent judiciary, and the repeal of the highly controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment—no matter the obstacles.