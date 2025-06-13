PM instructs officials concerned to ensure unharmed return of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has instructed all concerned officials to ensure the unharmed return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran at the moment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted that prompt and efficient measures must be taken to ensure the protection of all Pakistani pilgrims in Iran.

Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Iran to be vigilant until the situation stabilises.

As a result of the intensifying regional situation, a Crisis Management Cell has been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor developments and coordinate assistance efforts.

Instructions have been given to the Pakistani Embassy in Iran to remain alert and advocate for Pakistani pilgrims in Iran.

Authorities have estimated the presence of approximately 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran, with many not in immediate contact with embassies or consulates.

The officials have recommended that pilgrims reconsider travel plans to Iran and Iraq due to security issues.