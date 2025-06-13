Motorway police issue travel advisory amid ongoing heatwave

LAHORE: The Central Region Motorway Police has issued an important travel advisory due to the severe heatwave currently affecting the area. The advisory urges travelers to take necessary precautions and to ensure the safety of their vehicles in extreme temperatures.

Motorway police emphasized the importance of checking vehicle conditions before travel, particularly monitoring water and coolant levels, engine temperature, and tire pressure. They also advised against keeping flammable or heat-sensitive items, such as lighters, mobile phones, or perfumes, inside vehicles during intense heat.

The police strongly recommended avoiding unnecessary travel between 11 am and 4 pm, the period when temperatures are expected to be at their peak.