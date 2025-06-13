LHC orders Department of Environment to take practical steps to control smog

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Department of Environment to issue fitness stickers for heavy transport, large vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles on a priority basis.

During hearing of petitions filed by a citizen, Haroon Farooq, and others, Justice Shahid Karim ordered the department to conduct a proper survey to assess the performance of water treatment plants installed in industrial units, so that practical steps to control pollution can be monitored.

A member of the Judicial Water Commission informed the court that the LDA (Lahore Development Authority) had not relocated birds from Tollinton Market despite court orders, which led to the court expressing its displeasure.

The counsel for the Punjab government informed the court that the government had allocated funds for the installation of 200,000 water meters. The court directed that a formal progress report, issued as an official letter, be submitted at the next hearing.

The court also expressed concern over traffic wardens not being granted health allowances and remarked that the finance department is becoming an obstacle.

Expressing concern over climate change, the court remarked that the weather has become extremely hot, with the temperature rising by 2 degrees Celsius. The court ordered to take “serious measures” against “heatwaves, climate change, and other threats.” The court expressed regret over public behaviour, stating: “People are wasting water and don’t value it. Ask the people of Sindh what water really means.”