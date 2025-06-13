JSM stages strike in Sindh, demands action against lawlessness

HYDERABAD: A shutter-down strike took place in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on Thursday, organized by Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) in response to increasing incidents of kidnappings, robberies, and extortion across Larkana and Sukkur. JSM Chairman Riaz Ali Chandio announced that peaceful protests would be held province-wide on June 15 to pressure the government to take action against bandits and individuals involved in the narcotics trade.

Chandio condemned the recent kidnapping and murder of a third-grade student, Rohit Kumar, in Shikarpur on June 5. Another child, Anas Kamran Thaeem, remains in the custody of kidnappers. The chairman highlighted that the lawlessness in the region has reached alarming levels, with armed criminals openly displaying weapons and making threats via recorded videos, while law enforcement remains ineffective.

Chandio further accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led provincial government of supporting the bandits operating in Sindh’s riverbed and forest areas. He emphasized that the residents of Sindh, particularly in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions, deserve to live in peace, free from the fear of criminal activities.