FIA foils infant smuggling attempt, two female doctors arrested

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five individuals, including two female doctors, in connection with an attempt to smuggle a nine-month-old infant from Karachi to Mozambique. The incident was uncovered on Wednesday after FIA Immigration officials at Jinnah International Airport intercepted a female passenger, Kiran Sohail, who was attempting to board a flight to Mozambique while carrying the baby under suspicious circumstances.

Upon questioning, Sohail confessed that she had been handed the infant by a woman named Yasmeen at the airport. She also revealed that travel arrangements had been made by an agent named Shazi. Sohail admitted to coordinating with two men, Suhail and Sohail Ali, based in Mozambique, as well as Yasmeen and Lakshmi Mukesh in Karachi. The suspects had fabricated documents, including a passport, airline tickets, and forged papers that falsely identified Kiran as the biological mother of the child.

Among those arrested were two female doctors—one running a private NGO and the other managing a private clinic in Karachi. The FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has registered a case, naming Yasmeen as the prime suspect, alongside the Mozambique-based individuals, Kiran, and her husband Sohail.

