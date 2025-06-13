Bruce Willis’ Wife Releases Major Statement About His Worsening Health Amid Tragic News

Emma Heming Willis, wife and primary caretaker of Bruce Willis, has been honored with a Clio Award for her exceptional efforts in raising awareness about frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and advocating for caregivers. On June 12, she shared a photo of herself holding the prestigious trophy on her Instagram Stories, marking a significant milestone in her advocacy work.

In 2022, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with FTD, a neurodegenerative disease, which has since inspired Emma to dedicate herself to supporting caregivers and pushing for greater recognition of FTD’s impact on families and healthcare systems. The Clio Awards official website recognized Emma’s tireless efforts, noting that she has been instrumental in raising awareness and advocating for government action to address the unique challenges of FTD.

Emma has already gained recognition from major media outlets, including being featured on the cover of Town & Country’s Philanthropy Issue and named one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World.” In addition to the Clio Award, she will receive the Honorary Clio Health Award.

In her pursuit to help others facing similar struggles, Emma has written a book titled The Unexpected Journey, which is set to be released on September 9. She hopes the book will provide guidance and support for those caring for loved ones with neurodegenerative diseases. On her newly launched website, Emma shared her ultimate goal: “To see an end to FTD and all forms of neurodegenerative diseases, while providing community and support for care partners.”