Bilawal calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve issues

BRUSSELS: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari has called for engagement between Pakistan and India to resolve all issues,

including Kashmir, terrorism, and water.

He was talking to media in Brussels after meeting with Bernd Lange, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised that war cannot be a solution to any problem and that all issues should be addressed through dialogue. He said the delegation conveyed Pakistan’s message of peace to the European Union, highlighting that stability and tranquility are essential for maximising the benefits of trade.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also discussed India’s decisions regarding the Indus Water Treaty during the meeting with the EU representative. He described India’s actions concerning the treaty as a serious violation of international law.

He said the EU strongly believes in respecting the international treaties. Regarding the recent conflict between Pakistan and India, he asserted that India had violated international law by committing aggression against Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik said India has no legal provision to unilaterally abandon the Indus Water Treaty.

Former ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed confidence that the European Union would play its due role in ensuring the continuation of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.