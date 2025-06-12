Woman and son shot dead near Daska

SIALKOT: A woman and her teenage son were shot dead near Daska on Wednesday.

Initial reports indicate that unidentified assailants opened fire on 45-year-old Rukhsana and her 18-year-old son, Saad. The police later revealed that Saad had been accused in a previous murder case and had recently been released on bail.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad has ordered immediate efforts to apprehend the attackers. The police have confirmed that an FIR will be filed based on the complaint of the victims’ family.