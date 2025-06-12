Vehicles Without Green Stickers To Be Banned On Motorways In Punjab

To combat the escalating issue of smog and pollution, the Punjab Environment Protection Department has announced a new measure to control vehicle emissions. The plan includes setting up special emission testing booths at key points along the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway to improve air quality and safeguard public health.

Imran Hamid Sheikh, head of the Environment Protection Department, confirmed that these booths will be stationed at major interchanges around Lahore, including Babu Sabu, Thokar, Ravi, and Kala Shah Kaku. Vehicles will undergo emission tests, and those that pass will receive a green sticker, while vehicles without the sticker will be prohibited from entering the motorway.

Sajid Bashir, a department spokesperson, emphasized the initiative’s importance during the annual smog season, particularly for Lahore. Vehicles without green stickers will be blocked from entering the city during this period to help reduce the harmful emissions that worsen smog conditions.

To minimize inconvenience, the department plans to increase the number of testing booths to ensure quick processing and reduce waiting times. The testing process will be fast, with vehicles tested on the spot to limit disruptions for drivers.

This proactive approach reflects the government’s commitment to addressing environmental issues and reducing air pollution. As Lahore prepares for another smoggy winter, this measure is seen as an essential step in improving the city’s air quality. Commuters are encouraged to get their vehicles tested in advance to avoid future issues and contribute to a healthier environment for all.

In the coming days, travelers on the Lahore-Islamabad route will see these emission testing booths in operation, marking the beginning of an important phase in Punjab’s fight against pollution.