Two arrested after charred body found on motorway in Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD: Police in Jaranwala have arrested two suspects in connection with the discovery of a charred body near Sami Di Jhok along the motorway.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as Farrukh Shakeel, was murdered and set on fire before being abandoned on the roadside. A case was registered at Roadala Road police station following the discovery.

The newly appointed Station House Officer, Ghazi Adil Gulfam, used technical methods to trace the victim’s family. Authorities found that Shakeel had been abducted from the jurisdiction of Kahania police station in Lahore, where a separate case had already been filed.

As part of the investigation, police apprehended two suspects, Mubashir Hanif and Abdul Wahab, who have since been sent to jail. Further inquiry is underway.

In separate incidents, two individuals, including a revenue department official, were shot dead in different parts of the region. Both bodies were taken into custody by police and shifted to a hospital, while investigations to locate the assailants have started.

In one case, 23-year-old Usman, also known as Don, a resident of Chak 47 JB Mansooran under Nishatabad police station, was attacked outside his house. He was critically injured by four men — Saifullah, Asmatullah, Sanaullah and Amanullah — armed with automatic weapons.

Usman was moved to Allied Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Police later handed over the body to the family after postmortem, registered a murder case against the accused, and began search operations for their arrest.