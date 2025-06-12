Trump’s dangerous dance with division

In a move that rekindles the most divisive and xenophobic tendencies of his first presidency, US. President Donald Trump has once again placed fear and nationalism at the center of his political agenda. This time, he has proposed a sweeping ban on nationals from 12 countries, along with a pointed attack on top-tier US universities particularly Harvard, for admitting “too many” international students.

On the surface, Trump’s rhetoric may appear to some as a bold stance for US security and opportunity. But beneath the surface lies a far more troubling reality: a calculated effort to weaponize immigration, education, and fear of the “other” as tools of political gain. This agenda, if realized, would not only harm the USA’s moral standing and intellectual leadership but would also send shockwaves through the international community, especially in countries like Pakistan, where USA-bound students and professionals represent a vibrant, ambitious segment of society.

The proposed immigration ban, although not yet fully detailed, draws immediate comparisons to Trump’s 2017 “Muslim Ban,” which targeted several Muslim-majority countries under the guise of national security. That policy was met with widespread condemnation, legal challenges, and mass protests at airports and courthouses across the USA. Though partially upheld by the Supreme Court in a limited form, its legacy is one of chaos, cruelty, and confusion.

Now, in 2025, Trump seeks to bring that chaos back. In announcing a new ban on individuals from 12 unnamed “high-risk” nations, he is once again playing the same tired tune: blaming immigrants for America’s problems while fanning the flames of division. While the exact list has not been confirmed, early reports suggest that several majority-Muslim and politically unstable nations are likely to be included, raising serious concerns among human rights groups and legal scholars.

These bans are not based on data. There is little credible evidence that immigrants from the previously banned countries posed any unique or unmanageable threat. Instead, these policies rely on stereotypes, fear-mongering, and a willful ignorance of the contributions immigrants make to the US economy and society. In countries like Pakistan, such policies resonate deeply not just because of their discriminatory undertones, but because they affect real people: students with dreams, families separated by borders, professionals with job offers, and researchers with global aspirations.

Perhaps even more shocking than the travel ban is Trump’s newfound war on higher education. In his recent remarks, he accused Harvard University and by extension, other elite institutions of “siding with the global elite” and giving admission preference to international students over American applicants. He has vowed to investigate and possibly restrict the ability of universities to admit non-US citizens, claiming that they are “taking away” opportunities from American youth. This argument, while politically convenient, is fundamentally flawed. The reality is that elite institutions like Harvard operate on a global model of excellence. They do not admit students based on national quotas or political whims; they admit them based on merit, academic potential, and their capacity to contribute to a diverse intellectual community.

International students, far from being a burden, enrich US universities in numerous ways. They often pay full tuition, support local economies, and contribute cutting-edge research in fields ranging from medicine to artificial intelligence. Many stay on to become entrepreneurs, educators, and community leaders. To frame their presence as a threat to American students is not just misleading, it is an affront to the very principles of academic freedom and global collaboration.

As global citizens and as Pakistanis we must reject this vision. We must insist that students, migrants, and scholars are not threats, but assets. That education is not a zero-sum game. And that no country is made stronger by turning inward and shutting out the world. The fight ahead is not just for visas or university seats. It is for the soul of global cooperation itself.

Furthermore, the notion that limiting international students will magically increase domestic admissions is a myth. The number of places at elite universities is constrained not by foreign applicants but by institutional capacity and investment in public education. If Trump truly cared about access for American students, he would focus on reforming and funding public colleges and high schools- not vilifying young scholars from abroad.

This rhetoric is not taking place in a vacuum. It is part of a broader pattern of retreat from global cooperation, and an embrace of zero-sum nationalism that views every foreigner as a competitor or threat. For nations like Pakistan, the message is clear and chilling: your students, your professionals, your families are not welcome here. The impact of such a stance is profound. Every year, thousands of Pakistani students apply to US universities, bringing with them academic excellence, cultural richness, and a desire to contribute meaningfully to the world. These students are not just pursuing individual dreams, they are also serving as informal ambassadors, building bridges between cultures in ways that politicians rarely can.

A restrictive US policy sends a damaging message that merit does not matter, that your nationality defines your worth, and that the USA is no longer a place for open minds and open doors. Make no mistake: these announcements are not policies rooted in logic or compassion. They are political theatre designed to ignite Trump’s base, distract from economic inequality, and revive his tried-and-tested formula of us-versus-them populism. They are a cynical appeal to fear at the expense of facts, dignity, and global goodwill.

It is tempting to dismiss Trump’s rhetoric as campaign posturing. But history has shown us that his words, no matter how extreme, often translate into executive orders, court battles, and real-life consequences for millions. It is tempting to dismiss Trump’s announcements as political bluster. After all, he is not yet in power. But given his current lead in Republican primaries and the polarized state of US politics, such complacency would be dangerous.

Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Washington must prepare for renewed challenges. Civil society should speak up for the rights of students, families, and workers who may be caught in the crossfire. And educational institutions worldwide should begin exploring stronger regional partnerships so that the pursuit of knowledge is never hostage to the whims of one man’s politics. We are at an inflection point. Trump’s renewed push for travel bans and university restrictions is not just a campaign strategy, it is a battle cry for a worldview that thrives on walls, not bridges.

As global citizens and as Pakistanis we must reject this vision. We must insist that students, migrants, and scholars are not threats, but assets. That education is not a zero-sum game. And that no country is made stronger by turning inward and shutting out the world. The fight ahead is not just for visas or university seats. It is for the soul of global cooperation itself.