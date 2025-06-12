Six drown in tragic incidents at Indus and Jhelum rivers

BHAKKAR/SAHIWAL: Six individuals, including members of two families, drowned in separate incidents near the Indus and Jhelum rivers on Wednesday.

In Bhakkar, a family outing at the Indus River turned into a tragedy when a 21-year-old woman, along with her two young cousins, drowned. Local officials stated that the incident began when a six-year-old girl slipped into the river. Her 13-year-old sister jumped in to save her, followed by their 21-year-old cousin who also attempted a rescue. All three were swept away by the strong current. The bodies were retrieved about half an hour later by local residents after the screams for help were heard.

The woman had recently been married and was visiting her relative in Jhok Jando, along with her husband. Bhakkar District Police Officer Shehzad Rafiq Awan stressed the importance of avoiding riversides, especially with young children, and suggested that adults consider safer recreational locations.

In a separate incident in Sahiwal, a family trip to the Jhelum River led to the drowning of three members. A woman, while taking selfies near the river, slipped into the water. Her sister attempted a rescue, but ultimately, four family members were swept away in the water. The bodies of Sarfaraz Raja, his wife Nida, and his sister-in-law Nazia Sajjad were found seven kilometers downstream, 20 hours later. Only one young man, Zeeshan Anwar, was rescued by local residents. The bodies were retrieved by divers and Rescue 1122 teams.