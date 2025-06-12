NATIONAL

Six drown in tragic incidents at Indus and Jhelum rivers

By News Desk

BHAKKAR/SAHIWAL: Six individuals, including members of two families, drowned in separate incidents near the Indus and Jhelum rivers on Wednesday.

In Bhakkar, a family outing at the Indus River turned into a tragedy when a 21-year-old woman, along with her two young cousins, drowned. Local officials stated that the incident began when a six-year-old girl slipped into the river. Her 13-year-old sister jumped in to save her, followed by their 21-year-old cousin who also attempted a rescue. All three were swept away by the strong current. The bodies were retrieved about half an hour later by local residents after the screams for help were heard.

The woman had recently been married and was visiting her relative in Jhok Jando, along with her husband. Bhakkar District Police Officer Shehzad Rafiq Awan stressed the importance of avoiding riversides, especially with young children, and suggested that adults consider safer recreational locations.

In a separate incident in Sahiwal, a family trip to the Jhelum River led to the drowning of three members. A woman, while taking selfies near the river, slipped into the water. Her sister attempted a rescue, but ultimately, four family members were swept away in the water. The bodies of Sarfaraz Raja, his wife Nida, and his sister-in-law Nazia Sajjad were found seven kilometers downstream, 20 hours later. Only one young man, Zeeshan Anwar, was rescued by local residents. The bodies were retrieved by divers and Rescue 1122 teams.

Previous article
Woman and son shot dead near Daska
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Growing unrest in Senate over advisors’ roles and foreign travel

ISLAMABAD: A growing wave of concern has emerged in the Upper House, with senators expressing increasing unease over the rising number of advisors and...

Netanyahu dodges early election as opposition’s bid to dissolve Knesset fails

Air India London-Bound Flight With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport

Bruce Willis’ Declining Health Caused Major Accident On Movie Set: Report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.