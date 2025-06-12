NATIONAL

PTI stages protest demanding Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s release

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh organized a protest rally outside the City Court Karachi, calling for the immediate release of party leader Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

A large group of PTI leaders, lawyers, workers, and supporters participated in the demonstration, holding banners and chanting slogans in support of the detained leaders. PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh criticized the current government, claiming that the rule of law and the Constitution had been undermined. He accused the government of using false cases to imprison Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, while alleging a conspiracy to deny Khan justice. Sheikh also pointed out that the judge assigned to hear the Al-Qadir Trust case had gone on leave, further complicating the situation.

