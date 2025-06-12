NATIONAL

PPP vows to resist government’s ‘elite-centric’ budget, plans countrywide demonstrations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday rejected the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year, announcing a nationwide protest campaign against what it termed an “elite-centric” economic policy.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, In-charge of PPP’s People’s Labour Bureau, strongly criticized the federal government, claiming the budget favored the wealthy while ignoring the struggles of the working class and the poor.

“The rich have made a budget for the rich. There is nothing in it for the common man,” Ahmad stated. He added that financial relief had been provided to the elite, while the burden continued to fall on the underprivileged.

The PPP leader announced that the party had begun reaching out to trade unions across the country to mobilize support for the protests. Demonstrations will be held in all provinces before the budget is passed in the National Assembly.

“The government’s economic policy is anti-people. We will resist it on all fronts. Any political instability will be the responsibility of the rulers,” Ahmad declared.

Ahmad also criticized the increase in salaries for top government officials, including cabinet members, parliamentarians, and heads of constitutional bodies, calling it “financial obscenity.” He remarked, “The speaker and chairman have received a massive hike in salaries, while laborers are told their raise must align with inflation. Is this not economic injustice?”

He also condemned the reported proposal to end pensions for government employees after 10 years of retirement, describing it as a “cruel and inhuman decision.”

“The World Bank is warning about rising poverty, our farmers are in distress, yet this government continues to serve only the elite,” Ahmad concluded.

