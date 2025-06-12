Police recapture 157 escapees from Malir Jail, manhunt for 68 still ongoing

KARACHI: Police in Karachi have successfully rearrested four more prisoners who escaped from Malir District Jail, also known as Bacha Jail, over a week ago. This brings the total number of prisoners rearrested to 157, while the manhunt continues for the remaining 68 fugitives.

The prison break, which occurred over a week ago, involved 225 prisoners escaping from the facility, prompting authorities to initiate a large-scale search operation. During the operation, one prisoner was killed, and authorities have launched raids on the homes of the remaining fugitives in an attempt to capture them.

Police had earlier apprehended three more escapees, bringing the total number of those captured to 152. However, 73 prisoners are still at large, and efforts to locate them continue.

The incident, which saw the mass escape, led to the dismissal of senior jail officials. DIG Jail Sukkur Aslam Malik has been appointed as the new DIG of Malir Jail, and more than 20 constables and head constables were suspended for gross negligence.

The jailbreak was reportedly triggered by a series of mild earthquakes, which caused panic among the prisoners, enabling them to escape during the chaos. The chief secretary of Sindh has ordered an investigation, with Additional IG Malir tasked with probing the incident.