Pakistan rejects Indian External Affairs Minister’s remarks as ‘bellicose punchlines’

FO spokesperson says anti-Pakistan diatribe can’t hide India’s sponsorship of terrorism beyond its borders, nor can it cover up oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and diplomacy but stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty. FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday categorically rejected the “irresponsible remarks” of the Indian External Affairs Minister that “India had the right to strike Pakistan,” stating that “bellicose punchlines” reflected the “sheer frustration of New Delhi following the unsuccessful military adventure” last month.

“The discourse of top diplomats should aim to promote peace and harmony, rather than producing bellicose punchlines. The tone and tenor of a foreign minister should be commensurate with his dignified status,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Speaking in Brussels during his different media engagements in Brussels on Tuesday, Jaishankar said when India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not over, it was a clear message that “we reserve the right to go after terrorists anytime, anywhere if they have done harm to us.”

“For the last several years, India had been engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious narrative of victimhood. “However, India’s continued anti-Pakistan diatribe cannot hide its sponsorship of terrorism beyond its borders, nor can it cover up the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Instead of pointing fingers at others, India should introspect on its own involvement in terrorism, subversion, and targeted assassinations,” the FO spokesperson stated.

The FO statement further stressed that India must also desist from concocting misleading narratives to justify its recent aggressive actions.

“The narrative emerging from India betrays sheer frustration, following an unsuccessful military adventure against Pakistan. The Indian leaders would be well-advised to improve the standard of their discourse and discard their obsession with Pakistan. History will judge not by who shouted the loudest but by who acted the wisest,” the spokesperson further added.

Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and diplomacy. However, it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression, as exemplified by its robust response to India’s reckless strikes last month, it was asserted.

A day earlier, while reacting to Jaishankar’s remarks, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman termed India a “belligerent power spinning out of control.”

“Pakistan cannot be responsible for every attack in India, which is home to a dozen insurgencies,” she said, adding that “no lessons seem to have been learnt from the encounter with Pakistan, and no evidence provided.”

Pakistan and India have been at odds since the Pahalgam attack in occupied Kashmir, which saw the killing of 26 tourists. New Delhi, without any evidence, blamed Islamabad for the attack, while the latter strongly denied the claims and offered a neutral probe. The two nations then fought a four-day conflict before the US brokered a ceasefire on May 10.

Earlier this month, Pakis­tan launched a broad-based engagement campaign to present its perspective on the recent conflict with India to the world and counter New Delhi’s unproven allegations. As part of its global outreach, a delegation—including Rehman—has visited the United States, is currently in London, and will also head to Brussels.