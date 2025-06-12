IHC defers hearing of appeals by PTI founder, wife against sentences in £190m case

PTI protest postponement, demand suspension of sentences, grant of bail to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed hearing on appeals by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, seeking suspension of the sentences in the £190 million case.

The IHC decision sparked protests by PTI leaders, lawyers, and workers outside the court premises. The protestors include PTI lawyers, workers, Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with Punjab Chief Organizer Alia Hamza and Senator Seeme Ezdi.

The protesters demanded the suspension of sentences and grant of bail to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound case.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also arrived at the IHC to join the protest.

The hearing, originally scheduled to be conducted by a division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, was canceled due to the unavailability Justice Muhammad Asif who was on leave, prompting cancellation of the cause list for the division bench.

It is important to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier postponed the hearing of appeals seeking the suspension of sentences awarded to former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case until June 11.

The adjournment came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested additional time to prepare its arguments. The case was heard by Acting IHC Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.

On the other hand, Imran Khan also announced a country-wide protest movement against the government.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar clarified that the protest movement will not be centered in Islamabad but will span across Pakistan.

“Imran Khan feels {pushed against the wall} with no options left but to take to the streets,” Barrister Zafar stated, adding that the former prime minister will issue all directives for the movement from jail.

Senator Zafar revealed that he has been tasked by the PTI founder with developing a detailed plan for the protest movement, which he will present during their next meeting.

Court rejects police plea seeking time to conduct Imran Khan’s tests

On the other hand, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Wednesday rejected the police’s request, seeking more time to conduct former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s polygraph and photogrammetric tests, saying that granting more time to the Force after the suspect twice refused to undergo these tests was an exercise in futility.

The court had reserved the verdict after completion of the arguments on Tuesday.

In its decision, the court pointed out that twice police were given time to conduct these tests, but both times they failed due to the stubbornness on the part of the former prime minister.

Answering the question of how the investigation in the case would now proceed given the refusal of the suspect, the court said that the investigation officer (IO) must complete the probe by using all means permitted by the law.

In an interesting observation, the court said that it was a unique case in which the suspect was not willing to prove his innocence.