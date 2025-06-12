NATIONAL

Endangered Indus fishing cat faces alarming decline in Indus delta

By News Desk
Flood water on both sides of the Indus Highway in Sindh province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KARACHI: The endangered Indus fishing cat, the last major predator of the Indus flood plains, is facing a rapid population decline due to environmental and human-induced factors such as habitat destruction, water scarcity, pollution, and poaching.

Found primarily in the Indus River Delta and surrounding buffer areas, the species has seen its numbers drop significantly over recent decades. According to wildlife experts, the loss of wetlands, food scarcity, and hunting have severely impacted the population. Saeed-ul-Islam, a senior wildlife expert, explained that the situation has worsened in the past two decades, primarily due to habitat destruction and killings by local communities.

Although precise population numbers remain uncertain, experts suggest that the Indus fishing cat population in Pakistan has declined by over 50% in the last 20 years. Globally, the species has seen a 30% decline since 2010 and has been listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List since 2016.

As the region’s last remaining predator, the fishing cat plays a vital role in maintaining aquatic ecosystems by controlling populations of small aquatic animals and rodents, thus ensuring ecological balance. Zafeer Ahmed Shaikh, head of the Indus Fishing Cat Project (IFCP), noted the importance of protecting this rare species. The IFCP, launched in 2021, is part of the global Fishing Cat Conservation Alliance, working to preserve the species through local and government efforts.

While efforts by local communities and wildlife groups have reduced hunting incidents, the fishing cat’s survival remains threatened by the ongoing deterioration of wetlands and overfishing. Awareness campaigns, stricter wildlife protection laws, and increased community involvement are seen as crucial steps in conserving this vital predator of the Indus flood plains.

