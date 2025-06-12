Death penalty upheld for child molestation case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has upheld the death sentence of Nadeem Aslam, convicted for sexually assaulting a three-year-old child, dismissing his appeal.

The LHC division bench, headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, emphasized that individuals involved in such heinous crimes should not receive any relief. Nadeem Aslam was originally sentenced to death by a trial court in 2022 after the Hanjarwal police registered an FIR against him for committing sodomy with the child. He had filed an appeal to overturn the district court’s decision.

In a separate case, a man approached the LHC seeking urgent intervention to prevent the police from staging an encounter that would lead to the death of his brother, Ikram, accused of raping a woman. The petitioner, Muhammad Azam, expressed fears after other co-accused in the case had been killed in staged encounters. He requested the court to direct police officials to present his brother before the relevant court. The Hafizabad police had arrested Ikram in connection with the rape case.