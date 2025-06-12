NATIONAL

CM urges citizens to donate blood, launches Virtual Blood Bank Centre

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called on citizens, particularly the youth, to contribute to the life-saving cause of blood donation.

She emphasized that every drop of blood can make a crucial difference in emergencies, offering a chance to save lives. With the launch of Pakistan’s first Virtual Blood Bank Centre in Punjab, the province has taken a significant step towards enhancing digitization in healthcare services.

The Virtual Blood Bank Centre allows patients to immediately access the required blood by calling the Emergency Helpline 15. The Safe City Authority officer at the Centre collects the patient’s location and blood group, then connects with registered blood donors in the area through a conference call. Police officers are also involved in facilitating the donation process.

Blood donors can register through Helpline 15, the Safe City Authority website, or at Police Khidmat counters set up in government hospitals across Punjab.

