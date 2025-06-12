A sad state of affairs

The average Muslim, to his detriment, has for centuries been guilty of not granting the Quran the position that it deserves. The exceptions, which have no doubt been there, merely prove the rule. Of course, all Muslims revere the Quran and make all the right noises about it. But, at the same time, they are grossly ignorant of its contents. Many of them appear to be outright indifferent to what the Quran has to say on any issue.

The internet and the phone apps have largely mitigated the problems of language barrier, lack of educational resources, inaccurate translations and the unavailability of teachers. Still, there are those that do not have the access and/or the capability to use them. They are not to be blamed, of course. Neither are those countless millions who, after barely managing to make ends meet, are left with no time nor energy to study the Quran. However, what with their general aversion to reading and thinking, and their characteristic mental laziness, educated and well-to-do Muslims too, as a rule, have little idea regarding the contents of the Quran. Having had many discussions with a broad spectrum of them spanning the best part of three decades, I am convinced that many of them are positively allergic to the message of the Quran. Anybody who doubts this statement is advised to challenge the prevailing views on any issue by presenting the Quranic position on it.

The reasons for this aversion to the Quranic message are many, but the common psychology behind them all is the stubborn reluctance to admit even the possibility of being wrong on any issue. Because that is a slippery slope that could potentially lead to having to change one’s ways– heaven forbid! In addition to the hard work required for that, the admission of the very possibility of being wrong is unacceptable for most since that would be tantamount to admitting that one’s parents, elders and other figures of authority– who are generally the sources of one’s moral worldview– also got it wrong. Even more horrific is the associated prospect of having to acknowledge that one’s rivals and adversaries were right. It is much better for one’s ego, therefore, to simply discourage and dismiss all Quranic references. When it comes to displaying hostility to a Quranic argument that appears to challenge their prior position, many Muslims give a run for their money to non-Muslims and atheists, who do not even accept the Quran as the verbatim speech of God!

When such Muslims read the Quran (as many of them enthusiastically do) they do it for blessings (whatever those are) alone. For guidance as to what is called for in any given circumstance, they turn to and rely upon family and societal norms, their favourite Mullahs, stories of dubious origins, motivational speakers, horoscopes… anything would do except the Quran!

The Quran calls itself the Criterion that settles all fundamental issues. When Muslims do not recognize the Quran as the ultimate arbitrator of all debates (and prefer other sources instead), they not only deprive themselves of the Quranic guidance, but they also preclude the possibility of any fruitful discussion with their fellow Muslims.

Certitude is of two types. One is that of the fanatic who stops thinking out of fear of being proven wrong. That explains his rejecting out of hand anything that even hints at challenging his beliefs. In contrast, the conviction that the Quran gives stems from careful examination of one’s stance on all matters in the light of broad Quranic principles. Whether one stays the course (if the Quran endorses it) or corrects it (again, if the Quran suggests so), one’s conviction in the validity of one’s position increases in either case. This certitude is very different from the cockiness that has its roots in fear.

One cannot help being guilty of inconsistencies and self-contradictions if one chooses to decide each issue on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with what is convenient. Considering all issues as applications of fundamental Quranic principles, instead, is the only way one can ensure consistency in one’s world view. This is so because the Quran, being God’s unadulterated word, is nothing if not consistent. When Muslims do not give the Quran the governing position when it comes to deciding all crucial issues, they stop giving a convincing account of what they believe. In fact, oft-times they sound outright ridiculous.

Consulting the Quran to find out what one is supposed to do in each situation as well as to construct one’s broader world view has become completely alien to Muslims. And yet, that is the only way they can guard themselves against vacillation and confusion; although, admittedly, it takes effort, perseverance and, above all, an undying commitment to truth and guidance.

The Quran calls itself the Criterion that settles all fundamental issues. When Muslims do not recognize the Quran as the ultimate arbitrator of all debates (and prefer other sources instead), they not only deprive themselves of the Quranic guidance, but they also preclude the possibility of any fruitful discussion with their fellow Muslims.