Trump’s nominee for South Asia backs Pakistan ties, emphasizes peace with India

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: Paul Kapur, nominated by President Donald Trump as the next US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, has expressed strong support for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in security, trade, and investment sectors. In his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Kapur outlined his commitment to fostering peace and stability in South Asia, stressing the importance of combating terrorism while strengthening bilateral relations.

Kapur, an academic of Indian origin, also commented on the recent military tensions between Pakistan and India, acknowledging that the region narrowly avoided a severe conflict. He highlighted the role of US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in diplomatically engaging with both nations to de-escalate the situation. He referred to the 87-hour-long clash between the nuclear-armed neighbors following a terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where both countries launched cross-border strikes before the US brokered a ceasefire.

Reflecting on Afghanistan, Kapur reiterated his commitment to preventing the country from becoming a “terrorism launchpad,” underlining the US’s role in securing the safe return of detained Americans. His nomination comes at a time when the US is seeking to mediate the long-standing Kashmir dispute, with President Trump expressing a willingness to assist in resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has welcomed Trump’s mediation offer, though India has firmly rejected the idea, maintaining that Kashmir is a bilateral matter. Kapur’s statements, if confirmed, mark a significant shift in US policy, replacing Donald Lu, whose tenure was marked by controversy surrounding accusations from former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

