PTI rejects ‘IMF budget’ after chaotic NA session

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly rejected the federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26 after a protest during Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s speech in the National Assembly on Tuesday. PTI leaders criticized the budget, calling it “influenced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” and accused the government of burdening the salaried class and farmers.

Imran Khan, through his sister Aleema Khan, expressed concern that the new budget would impose additional burdens on these segments of society. He also claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget would be tax-free, directing KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to consult with the economic team.

PTI leaders also criticized the government’s claim of providing relief to salaried workers, arguing that a 20% tax on bank deposits and increased petroleum and carbon levies negated any benefits. They further alleged that privileged individuals received a Rs5 trillion tax exemption.

In response, the government argued that salaried workers would see more pay due to reduced income tax rates. The proposed cuts aim to provide relief to middle- and high-income earners, with tax rates for certain brackets reduced by up to 4%. Finance Minister Aurangzeb emphasized that the goal was to align salaries with inflation while simplifying the tax structure.