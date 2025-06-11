Pakistan warns of ‘act of war’ if India builds storage dams on Indus River

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik accused India of manipulating the flow of the Indus River system to disrupt Pakistan’s crop patterns and food security. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Malik stated that India had been holding and releasing water, creating conditions that prevent water from reaching Pakistan when needed for crop sowing. He explained that this move aimed to disturb Pakistan’s agricultural stability, though the government has yet to assess the full extent of the crop damage.

Malik referred to India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 22. He emphasized that, while India had cut the flow of water from the Chenab River by nearly 90%, it has not yet been able to significantly affect Pakistan due to a lack of storage dams on its side. However, he warned that if India proceeds with building storage dams, it would be considered an “act of war.”

The minister also stated that while Pakistan had responded to India’s requests to renegotiate the treaty, India failed to outline the specific clauses it wanted to address. Malik added that the international community, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, played a key role in brokering a ceasefire following the recent military clashes between Pakistan and India.

Malik is part of the Bilawal Bhutto-led delegation currently in London to present Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing tensions with India.