HRCP decries lack of action over violence against women, children in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the low conviction rate in cases of violence against women and children in Punjab in 2024. Despite more than 60,000 cases being registered, only 924 suspects were convicted, with over 2,300 acquitted, revealing significant issues with police investigations and a lack of accountability.

HRCP criticized the Punjab government’s response, particularly Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to protecting vulnerable groups, calling for urgent reforms in police practices and prosecution procedures. The commission demanded trauma-informed, gender-sensitive investigation techniques, better support for survivors, and district-wise performance reports on prosecution and conviction rates.

The statement came after several incidents of violence against women and children, including the high-profile murder of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf, who was killed in Islamabad on June 2 by a man who had been harassing her online. The suspect was arrested within 24 hours of the crime.