Federal Budget 2025-26 at a glance

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday presented a budget having a huge outlay of Rs17.573 trillion for the fiscal year 2025-26.
Following is the breakup of resources and expenditures:
TOTAL RESOURCES (I to V): 17,573
Tax Revenue (FBR) – Federal Consolidated Fund: 14,131
Non-Tax Revenue: 5,147
- a) Gross Revenue Receipts: 19,278
- b) Less Provincial Share: 8,206
I.Net Revenue Receipts (a-b): 11,072
- Non-Bank Borrowing (NSSs & Others) – Public Account: 2,874
III. Net External Receipts – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 106
- Bank Borrowing (T-Bills, PIBs, Sukuk) – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 3,435
- Privatization Proceeds – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 87
Total (II+III+IV+V): 6,501
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) Rs17,573 billion
- Current: 16,286
Interest Payments: 8,207
Pension: 1,055
Defence Affairs & Services: 2,550
Grants and Transfers to Provinces & Others: 1,928
Subsidies: 1,186
Running of Civil Govt: 971
Provision for Emergency and others: 389
- Development and Net Lending: 1,287
Federal PSDP: 1,000
Net Lending: 287
