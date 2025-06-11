NATIONAL

Federal Budget 2025-26 at a glance

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday presented a budget having a huge outlay of Rs17.573 trillion for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Following is the breakup of resources and expenditures:

TOTAL RESOURCES (I to V):  17,573

Tax Revenue (FBR) – Federal Consolidated Fund: 14,131

Non-Tax Revenue: 5,147

  1. a) Gross Revenue Receipts: 19,278
  2. b) Less Provincial Share: 8,206

I.Net Revenue Receipts (a-b): 11,072

  1. Non-Bank Borrowing (NSSs & Others) – Public Account: 2,874

III. Net External Receipts – Fed. Consolidated Fund:     106

  1. Bank Borrowing (T-Bills, PIBs, Sukuk) – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 3,435
  2. Privatization Proceeds – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 87

Total (II+III+IV+V): 6,501

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) Rs17,573 billion

  1. Current: 16,286

Interest Payments: 8,207

Pension: 1,055

Defence Affairs & Services: 2,550

Grants and Transfers to Provinces & Others: 1,928

Subsidies: 1,186

Running of Civil Govt: 971

Provision for Emergency and others: 389

  1. Development and Net Lending: 1,287

Federal PSDP: 1,000

Net Lending: 287

