Federal Budget 2025-26 at a glance

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday presented a budget having a huge outlay of Rs17.573 trillion for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Following is the breakup of resources and expenditures:

TOTAL RESOURCES (I to V): 17,573

Tax Revenue (FBR) – Federal Consolidated Fund: 14,131

Non-Tax Revenue: 5,147

a) Gross Revenue Receipts: 19,278 b) Less Provincial Share: 8,206

I.Net Revenue Receipts (a-b): 11,072

Non-Bank Borrowing (NSSs & Others) – Public Account: 2,874

III. Net External Receipts – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 106

Bank Borrowing (T-Bills, PIBs, Sukuk) – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 3,435 Privatization Proceeds – Fed. Consolidated Fund: 87

Total (II+III+IV+V): 6,501

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) Rs17,573 billion

Current: 16,286

Interest Payments: 8,207

Pension: 1,055

Defence Affairs & Services: 2,550

Grants and Transfers to Provinces & Others: 1,928

Subsidies: 1,186

Running of Civil Govt: 971

Provision for Emergency and others: 389

Development and Net Lending: 1,287

Federal PSDP: 1,000

Net Lending: 287