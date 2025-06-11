NATIONAL

4.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Peshawar

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Peshawar on Wednesday, sending residents into a state of alarm. The Seismological Centre confirmed that the tremors originated from the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, with the epicentre located at a depth of 211 kilometres.

This latest tremor follows a series of similar incidents in the region, including a 5.3-magnitude earthquake last month that affected Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan. The epicentre of that quake was also in the Hindu Kush mountains, at a depth of 230 kilometres.

Pakistan, located along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, experiences frequent seismic activity. In addition to the recent tremors in Peshawar, Karachi has been experiencing a rise in mild earthquakes due to the activation of the Landhi Fault Line, which has been undergoing a normalisation phase after several decades of dormancy.

