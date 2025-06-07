SHC allows Arif Alvi to withdraw up to Rs1 million from frozen bank accounts

A constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted permission to former president Dr. Arif Alvi to withdraw up to Rs1 million from his frozen bank accounts.

The two-member bench, led by Justice KK Agha, heard a petition challenging the freezing of the former president’s bank accounts. During the proceedings, an investigation officer from Islamabad and National Cyber Crime Agency Director Waqar Ahmed appeared in court. Ahmed requested the court for additional time to submit a response regarding the matter.

The SHC’s ruling allows Dr. Alvi to access a portion of his funds while the case continues.