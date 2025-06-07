NATIONAL

SHC allows Arif Alvi to withdraw up to Rs1 million from frozen bank accounts

By News Desk

A constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted permission to former president Dr. Arif Alvi to withdraw up to Rs1 million from his frozen bank accounts.

The two-member bench, led by Justice KK Agha, heard a petition challenging the freezing of the former president’s bank accounts. During the proceedings, an investigation officer from Islamabad and National Cyber Crime Agency Director Waqar Ahmed appeared in court. Ahmed requested the court for additional time to submit a response regarding the matter.

The SHC’s ruling allows Dr. Alvi to access a portion of his funds while the case continues.

Previous article
Panel formed to investigate railway bridge collapse at Khanewal Station
Next article
IHC defers hearing on Imran, Bushra’s bail pleas until June 11
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

RAW funding Fitna al Hindustan, says Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has accused India's intelligence agency, RAW, of funding the terrorist group "Fitna al Hindustan" to destabilize Pakistan, particularly...

Hospitals fail to maintain infection control amid bed shortages

KWSC employee falls victim to ‘target killing’

Malir jailbreak escapee dies by suicide

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.