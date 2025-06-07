NATIONAL

RAW funding Fitna al Hindustan, says Bugti

By News Desk

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has accused India’s intelligence agency, RAW, of funding the terrorist group “Fitna al Hindustan” to destabilize Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Bugti, alongside provincial officials, stated that the group is a terrorist entity with no ties to the Baloch people or Balochistan.

He claimed that RAW is actively supporting various terrorist groups to incite unrest in Pakistan, using these groups as proxies to harm the country’s stability. Bugti highlighted that recent terrorist attacks, including the killing of children in Khuzdar, were carried out under the instructions of Fitna al Hindustan, with financial and operational backing from RAW.

During the conference, audio recordings of operatives from the group were played, in which they discussed their activities with RAW handlers. Bugti criticized India’s growing hostility towards Pakistan, saying that India’s inability to tolerate Pakistan’s growing economy is driving it to pursue destabilization through proxy warfare. He further emphasized that these terrorists do not represent the Baloch people, but are merely tools used by RAW to advance its agenda against Pakistan.

