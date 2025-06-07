PTI activists protest outside SHC, face police brutality

PTI leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday during the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The protest, led by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, called for the release of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders currently in custody, along with their acquittal in the cases filed against them.

During the demonstration, which remained peaceful, a police contingent attempted to arrest Haleem Adil Sheikh and other party leaders. However, PTI lawyers intervened and successfully escorted the leaders into the court premises.

Sheikh criticized the police’s actions, accusing them of brutality and violence despite the protest being non-violent. He expressed his intention to challenge the police’s actions in court, referring to the situation as a civilian dictatorship being imposed in Sindh. He also stated that martial law has effectively been enforced across the country.

Sheikh further condemned Imran Khan’s prolonged imprisonment, claiming that Khan had been wrongfully detained for over 600 days. He also expressed concerns over the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which he argued had resulted in the destruction of justice and the weakening of the judiciary.

Regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case, Sheikh defended Imran Khan, stating that he had no personal benefit from the trust and was not involved in corruption. He claimed that the real corruption lay with figures such as Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family, who allegedly used stolen money to purchase properties in London. In contrast, he said, Imran Khan had established Al-Qadir University to promote religious education.